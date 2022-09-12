Should I Flip My Mattress?

Flipping or rotating your mattress is easy and ensures you get the most out of it. Not only will your mattress support retain its good condition for longer, but it can also provide you with some health benefits. Let’s discuss the benefits of flipping or rotating a mattress on our bed, how often to rotate it, and tips on how to do so. We will also cover mattresses that you should not flip.

It is essential to flip or rotate your mattress, no matter the size, every so often to keep it in good condition, prevent sagging, and provide support to the mattress. It also helps to distribute the weight evenly, which can extend the life of your mattress. Most experts recommend flipping or rotating your mattress at least once every three to six months, although some manufacturers may recommend a different schedule.

How often you flip your mattress depends on your mattress type. Most innerspring mattresses, the most common type, will need to be flipped. You usually need to flip them regularly because the springs can start to sag over time, causing an uncomfortable dip in the mattress. Some innerspring mattresses have a pillow-top layer that you need to keep on top.

Firm mattresses, such as those made from memory foam or latex, usually don’t need to be flipped, but they may need to be rotated from head to foot regularly. Rotating the mattress helps to distribute wear evenly and prevent dips and sagging. Likewise, pillow-top mattresses usually don’t need to be flipped, but they may also benefit from being rotated.

Vacuuming can help remove any dust or dirt accumulated over time when flipping or rotating a mattress, and this is especially important for people with allergies or sensitivities. If you have a mattress protector, you may want to wash or replace it at this time.

These simple steps can help keep your mattress in good condition and help you get a better night’s sleep. See us today for tips on getting the most out of your mattress.

