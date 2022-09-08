3 Things to Know About Independent Living

There are many misconceptions about what it means to live independently as a senior. The truth is, there are countless ways to live life on your terms after 55. Independent living for people 55 and over can mean different things. Whether you’re looking to downsize, simplify your life, or live in a supportive community, plenty of options are available.

Here are three things to keep in mind when considering independent living:

1. What is independent living, and who is it for?

Independent living is a type of senior housing designed for people who can live independently without the need for assistance with activities of daily living. Independent living communities typically include amenities and services that make life easier, such as housekeeping, transportation, and access to social and recreational activities.

2. You can still live an active lifestyle.

Just because you’re considering independent living doesn’t mean you have to slow down. Many 55+ communities offer amenities and activities that allow residents to stay active and engaged. From fitness centers and swimming pools to golf courses and tennis courts, there are plenty of ways to stay fit and have fun.

3. There are financial benefits to independent living.

Independent living can be more affordable than you think. In addition to freeing up equity in your home, many 55+ communities offer monthly rental options that include utilities, groundskeeping, and other services, reducing overall living costs to save more money for travel, hobbies, or other pursuits.

Independent living can offer many benefits to seniors, including living in a supportive community, maintaining social connections, and having access to amenities and services that make life easier.

Independent living is an excellent option for seniors who want to maintain independence and live on their terms. There are many different types of independent living communities, so finding one that’s right for you is essential.

