Robotic removal of ovarian cyst leads to pregnancy for Mokena mom

For six months Mokena resident Juliet Smith suffered severe pelvic pain and cramping during and after her periods, She was also trying to conceive a second child with no success. She consulted obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Nicole Gress, who discovered a large cyst on Smith’s left ovary. They decided on robotic cystectomy at The Midwest Institute for Robotic Surgery at Silver Cross Hospital. After surgery Smith had no more pain and a few months later, the 37-year-old is expecting her second child.

“Dr. Gress was so thorough as she explained the process for robotic surgery,” said Smith. “I was up and walking around hours after surgery. I even went home the same day.”

“Juliet’s cyst was extremely large,” said Nicole Gress, M.D. “Even though her case was more complicated by removing such a large mass, the enhanced vision, precision, and dexterity that is gained by using the robot enabled me to perform a successful surgery.

“During robotic cystectomy three to five small incisions are made through the abdomen so patients can get back to life faster without the usual recovery following major surgery,” said Dr. Gress. “Other benefits over traditional open surgery include minimal blood loss, less scarring, shorter hospital stay, low risk of complications and a faster recovery.”

During the procedure, Dr. Gress sits at a console, viewing a 3D, high-definition image of the patient’s anatomy. The system translates the surgeon’s movements of the controls into more precise movements of the miniaturized instruments inside the patient.

