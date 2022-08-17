Three things to know about the Catholic Education Foundation

With a mission of promoting strong and vibrant Catholic schools that are accessible to everyone, the Catholic Education Foundation provides financial assistance to families in the Diocese of Joliet. Here are three things that you need to know about the Catholic Education Foundation:

1. The Catholic Education Foundation helps students by raising the resources necessary to allow children to attend Catholic elementary through high schools throughout the Diocese of Joliet. Since 1996, the Foundation, through its generous donors, has awarded more than $25 million in need-based scholarships to over 21,000 students. In turn, these students serve others, better their communities and change the world outside the classroom. They practice generosity and gratitude. With resilience and courage, they participate in activities to become leaders to create a better future.

2. The Catholic Education Foundation is fortunate to have strong supporters who know that they are not just providing scholarships to students in need, they are changing the world through the students they support. Donors to the Foundation help place students on the path to serve and better their world.

3. We need champions of Catholic education. Whether you have ever attended Catholic schools, whether you have children or grandchildren in Catholic schools – whether you are Catholic or not – consider supporting an education steeped in virtue and value. Your support will change the world.

For donors who want to further the Catholic Education Foundation’s mission there are a variety of ways to provide support. In addition to charitable gifts, supporters can attend our upcoming Plaid and Khaki Gala, which will be held on Oct. 15, at Drury Lane in Oak Brook.

Additionally, there are opportunities to volunteer, including through the Women’s Giving Circle. For more information on ways, you can become involved and change the world, visit www.CEFJoliet.org/get-involved/donate or contact Jennifer Georgis at 815-221-6131.

