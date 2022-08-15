Microdermabrasion: what it is, how it can benefit you

Looking to renew your face’s overall skin tone and texture?

Microdermabrasion can help with just that.

What is it? The in-office exfoliating treatment starts with a deep cleanse and an enzyme that is applied under steam. Then, using a powerful electronic vacuum, high-grade micro crystals are sprayed across the surface of the skin through a pressurized wand to scrub off the layers of dead skin cells and impurities, revealing the fresh, healthy skin underneath. A mask is applied after to help calm the skin, as well as a moisturizer, SPF, and eye cream.

“If your at-home skin care regimen is lacking, microdermabrasions are a great monthly treatment,” Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center, said.

Who should consider microdermabrasion? The treatment is recommended for skin with sun damage, fine lines, open and closed comedones and coarsely textured skin.

Microdermabrasion can also be used to treat the neck and décolletage areas. Additionally, the anti-aging treatment can include extractions, if needed.

What are the benefits? Microdermabrasion can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, even out the skin tone, reduce the appearance of dark spots and acne scarring, help unclog pores, as well as smooth and brighten the complexion. Another perk? By removing dead skin cells and promoting circulation, products can better penetrate the skin.

Additionally, the treatment can help makeup applications look smoother.

How long does it take? The total session time, including prep and cleansing, typically takes about an hour at Eterna MedSpa.

For best results, a series of noninvasive, skin-rejuvenation treatments are recommended.

