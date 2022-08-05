Gardening for Seniors

Gardening is a wonderful hobby for people of all ages, but it can be especially beneficial for older adults. Not only is gardening a great way to get some exercise and fresh air, but it can also be very therapeutic.

Botanical gardening is a type of gardening that focuses on plants and allows you to get close to nature. Research shows that spending time in nature improves health, lowers blood pressure, increases mood and improves immune function. If you’re interested in starting a botanical garden at home, here are some tips:

Choose the right location: When choosing a location for your botanical garden, pick a spot that gets plenty of sunlight.



Pick the right plants: Not all plants are suitable for a botanical garden. When selecting plants, consider their size, shape and color. Also, make sure to choose plants that are native to your area.



Water regularly: Plants need water to survive, so make sure to water them often.



Get the right supplies: To take care of your plants properly, you’ll need the right supplies. These might include gardening gloves, pruning shears, and a watering can.



Gardening can be an excellent way for older adults to stay active and connected with nature. Marian Village , a senior living community in Homer Glen, features various gardening areas and raised garden beds, so residents can easily and safely reap the benefits of this pastime!

Additionally, gardening can help to improve your mental health. Studies have shown that spending time in nature can reduce stress and anxiety levels and increase feelings of happiness and well-being.

Gardening is a wonderful hobby that can offer many benefits. It’s important to choose the right location, plants and supplies for your botanical garden. Watering your plants regularly and spending time in nature can help reduce stress levels and improve your overall mental health.

