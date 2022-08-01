How often should I get a microlaser peel?

The Sciton MicroLaserPeel™ offered at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center can help successfully treat the wrinkles and uneven skin texture on your face.

How? A unique laser allows the outermost layers of the skin to be removed at precise depths, resulting in smoother, more radiant skin.

Although a single treatment can provide a noticeable effect, three to four peels annually are advised for optimal results.

“And they should be spaced six weeks apart,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

Depending on skin type, condition, and goals, the depth of the peel can vary in microns. For instance, four to six microns is a very light peel that will cause minimal peeling.

“For deep lines and wrinkles, it’s best to do a more in-depth peel,” Malinowski said.

Before the precise skin exfoliating treatment, a topical anesthetic numbing cream is applied. Following the peel, clients leave with laser balm applied to the treated area.

Healing time can vary from two to six days, depending on the depth of the peel.

“The day of the MicroLaserPeel you will feel like you have a bad sunburn,” Malinowski said. “The next day your skin will feel tight and then around the fourth day, you will start to peel off the dead skin cells.”

Sunscreen lotion with SPF should be applied daily to protect the fresh new skin during and after a MicroLaserPeel. It is important to avoid picking, rubbing or scrubbing the skin while it’s healing.

Combining ProFractional treatments with the MicroLaserPeel can also significantly help with deep lines and wrinkles, as well as boost the collagen in the skin. ProFractional™ uses laser energy to create thousands of microscopic channels that penetrate deep into the skin but leave the surrounding tissue unaffected and intact.

