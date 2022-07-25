3 AC Energy Saving Tips You Should Know

Air conditioning can be a lifesaver when it’s hot outside; however, it can be expensive. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, they’re one of the most expensive appliances to operate, accounting for about 6% of the average home’s energy usage.

There are ways to minimize these costs and save money while doing your part for the planet. Here are a few simple steps for AC energy savings without sacrificing comfort.

First, invest in a programmable thermostat and set it to raise the temperature a few degrees when you’re away from home or asleep. By pre-setting your AC to a comfortable temperature, you can avoid the wasted energy that comes from cooling an empty house. For example, if you’re going out of the house for an extended period, set the temperature high or turn it off for a few hours each day.

Second, service and clean your AC unit; a well-maintained unit will use less energy than one that needs repair. In addition, a clean AC unit will operate more efficiently than one dusty and full of dirt. Also, be sure to change the filter regularly and have the unit serviced by a professional at least once a year.

Lastly, one of the easiest ways to save energy is to ensure that your home is adequately insulated. Good insulation will help to keep the cool air in and the hot air out, making your AC unit work more efficiently. You can add insulation to your home by adding weather stripping around doors and windows, sealing cracks and gaps in the walls, attic, and floors, and installing window films.

By following these simple tips, you can lower your energy consumption and help to reduce your impact on the environment. Not to mention, you’ll also save money on your cooling costs.

