Applying to Joliet Catholic Academy

Do you know an 8th grade student in the Joliet area looking to be challenged at a college preparatory high school? Joliet Catholic Academy is a Catholic college preparatory high school co-sponsored by the Joliet Franciscans and Carmelites. With an enrollment of 600 students, personal and individualized academic attention is given to each student.

Inspiring Growth in Knowledge and Faith since 1869, the Joliet Catholic Academy family creates an environment that cultivates opportunities for academic excellence, meaningful service, Christian respect, and Catholic values.

JCA’s athletic programs and activities are second to none, with 96% of students participating in 24 varsity sports and over 40 extra-curricular activity/service clubs. 99% percent of students matriculate to college, thanks to a robust college preparatory curriculum. JCA has over 23,000 alumni, making the famous Victory Light that represents the Angels and Hilltoppers a source of pride in Will County and across the country.

Each Friday, area 7th and 8th graders can visit JCA for a Friday Shadow Visit, where they are paired with a JCA student and go through a full high school schedule. On Saturday, December 4 area 8th graders are invited to take the JCA Entrance Exam. Students testing are eligible to receive Top Franciscan/Carmelite Top Scorer Scholarships up to $2,000 off tuition. Interested families should register to take the test online at www.jca-online.org .

Scholarship applications are now open for the Class of 2026. The JCA Heritage Award is a leadership scholarship ranging up to $5,000. Need-based scholarships through the JCA/Diocese of Joliet’s FACTS application and the Empower Illinois Tax Credit Scholarship program range from $500 to full tuition. Area students must take the entrance exam at JCA on December 4 to be eligible for scholarships at JCA.

Contact the JCA Admissions Office today with questions regarding the application process, to schedule a private tour, or to discuss financial aid options.

Go Angels! Go Hill!