Protecting Seniors from High Heat and Temperatures: A Senior Watch

Heat stress is a real danger for seniors. When the temperature and humidity rise, so does the risk for heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. That’s why taking extra precautions is essential to protect seniors from high heat and temperatures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers the following preventive tips:

-Check on your neighbors, especially those who are elderly or have chronic medical conditions.

-Temperatures in parked cars can rise to life-threatening levels quickly, even with open windows.

- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and a hat when outdoors. Light colors will reflect heat better than dark colors.

-Drink plenty of fluids, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

-If air conditioning is not available, spend time in the coolest room in the house and use fans to circulate the air.

-Take a cool shower or bath, or apply cool, wet cloths to your skin.

-Never use a stovetop or oven to heat your home.

-If you have any chronic medical conditions, follow your doctor’s instructions on staying safe during a heat wave.

Too much heat for anybody can be dangerous. Still, the elderly are more susceptible to heat-related health problems because our bodies become less efficient at regulating internal temperatures as we age. Additionally, many seniors take medications that can further impair the body’s ability to cool itself. The following are signs that someone may be suffering from heat stress:

-Heavy sweating or not sweating even when it’s hot

-Cold, clammy skin while sweating

-Palpitations or rapid pulse

-Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

-Nausea or vomiting

-Muscle cramps

If you see these signs in yourself or someone else, it’s essential to take steps to cool down immediately. Move to a cooler location, remove excess clothing, and drink plenty of fluids. Remember, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke.

