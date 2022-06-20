When Is It Time For A New AC?

It’s not often that you need to buy a new AC, but when the time comes, it’s important to know what to look for. We’ll help you decide if it’s time for a new AC and walk you through the process of choosing the right one. Let’s stay cool this summer!

The first sign that you may need to replace your AC unit is if it’s over 10 years old. Even if it’s been well-maintained, the efficiency of the unit will have diminished over time, costing you more money in utility bills.

Other signs that replacement may be necessary include:

-Your AC unit frequently breaks down or requires repairs

-There is a significant increase in your energy bills

-The AC unit is making strange noises

-The AC unit is leaking water

-The AC unit is not blowing cold air

When it comes time to replace your AC unit, there are several factors you need to consider, the most important of which is the cost. AC units can range in price and cost up to a few thousand dollars, so it’s important to choose the one that fits your budget.

There are several factors that will affect the cost of your new AC unit, including the:

-Size & Type of unit

-SEER rating

-Brand

-Installation costs

The size of the unit is perhaps the most important factor, as it will determine how much cool air the unit can produce. The type of unit you choose will also affect the cost, as there are different types of AC units available on the market. The SEER rating is a measure of energy efficiency, with higher ratings indicating a more efficient unit. Finally, the brand and installation costs will also affect the overall cost of your new AC unit.

If you’re unsure whether your AC unit needs to be replaced or simply repaired, the best course of action is to consult with Comfort First – Heating & Cooling at 815-642-5800.

