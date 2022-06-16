How to find a water leak inside a wall

Locating a water leak inside of a wall can be challenging.

Plumbing is hidden behind drywall, so by the time you notice a water spot, costly damage has likely already occurred.

You probably have a water leak if you notice wet spots, mold or mildew, peeling or bubbled paint, warped or discolored drywall or a musty smell. You may also have a water leak if you hear a dripping sound, or if you notice an increase in your water bill.

If you think you have a water leak inside your drywall, start by switching off all water-using gadgets in your house. Record the number on your water meter. Wait 3 hours, and do not use any water during this time.

After 3 hours have passed, check the number on the water meter and compare it to the number you wrote down previously. If it has moved, you have a leak somewhere in your pipes. If it hasn’t, the water could be coming from a leak in your roofing system or walls.

Locating a leak inside of a wall can be challenging, and you should call in an expert. A professional plumber can use a moisture meter to locate the area that produces the greatest reading. A thermal camera can also identify cold locations and discover water leakages inside walls.

To fix a water leak, you will need to cut into your drywall, which then requires patching when you’re done. The visible water damage may not necessarily be the site of the leak. Water can travel down pipes for some distance before it contacts your drywall.

Before you cut into your drywall and create a larger project in your home, call Omega Plumbing. A professional plumber can accurately locate the leak, assess the situation, and properly fix the leak.

