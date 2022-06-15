June is National Homeownership Month, a great time to learn more about buying a home and to celebrate the value that ownership brings to families and communities across America. While it was first initiated in 1995 as a weeklong spotlight on homeownership, in 2002 President Bush expanded it to take place during the entire month of June. In recognition of National Homeownership Month, here are three of the top benefits of owning a home.

1. Ownership is very preferable to renting. “When you buy a home, you own it and can pass it down through generations of your family,” said Joe LaGiglia, Senior Mortgage Loan Originator for Oak Leaf Community Mortgage. “You have control over the home and to a large extent can make your own decisions about it. When you rent, the cost can be raised each year, and right now rents are increasing exponentially! You can also be forced to leave a rental at the end of a lease if the property is being sold.”

2. The financial benefits of homeownership are incredible. “While there are always highs and lows in the housing market, history shows that homes appreciate over time,” added LaGiglia. “Appreciation helps build equity in your home, and is the greatest form of creating generational wealth for your family. Homeowners also enjoy tax benefits with the ability, in many cases, to deduct property taxes and mortgage interest if they itemize their deductions on their tax return.”

3. Owning a home allows you to create stability for your family and a sense of community in your neighborhood. “Putting down roots by owning a home contributes to community growth and longevity,” said LaGiglia. “Having a sense of belonging, having neighbors that you cherish, and being involved in a tight-knit community are part of the American Dream. At Oak Leaf Community Mortgage, we can help you achieve that wonderful goal.”

