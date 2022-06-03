Dementia Awareness Month: How to Support a Loved One with Dementia

June is Dementia Awareness Month when we come together to learn more about this devastating disease. Dementia affects millions of people worldwide, and it can be tough to know how to support a loved one who is dealing with it.

One of the most important things you can do is be there for your loved one. Listen to them and offer emotional support. Be patient and try to understand what they are going through. It can be tough to see a loved one decline, but being there for them will make a big difference.

Educate yourself about dementia to better understand the disease and how it affects your loved one. There are many resources available online and at your local library. The more you know, the better equipped you will be to help your loved one.

Keep communication open with other family members and friends who support your loved one. It can be helpful to talk about your experiences and get advice from others who are going through similar situations.

You can also find support groups for caregivers of people with dementia. These groups can provide valuable information and emotional support.

Finally, take care of yourself. Caring for someone with dementia can be emotionally and physically taxing. Make sure to take time for yourself and do things that make you happy and help you relax. If you feel overwhelmed, don’t hesitate to reach out for help from a professional or a support group.

