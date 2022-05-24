Kindness Kart Rolls in with a Welcome Treat for Hardworking Silver Cross Staff

For the past several years, kindness has been trending everywhere: on social media, in the news and at organizations around the globe.

But at Silver Cross Hospital, kindness to patients, visitors and colleagues is all in a day’s work, and it’s been that way for the past 127+ years.

“What makes our Silver Cross culture so unique is that kindness is at the very core,” explains President and Chief Executive Officer Ruth Colby. “In fact, our Silver Cross ‘Behaviors’ are all examples of kindness in action: speaking up for patient safety, introducing ourselves, wearing our name badges appropriately, explaining processes clearly, escorting someone trying to find their way, saying hello to everyone we pass in the hall, and keeping our environment clean and safe.”

That’s why Silver Cross chose “Kindness Inspires Kindness” as the theme for its 2022 observance of National Volunteer Week as well as National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week in May.

It’s also why the hospital’s popular “Kindness Kart” regularly makes the rounds, spreading good will and sharing special treats with staff and visitors alike.

Late last year, the specially equipped and colorfully decorated Kart made its debut on World Kindness Day to boost spirits as the fifth wave of COVID-19 hit particularly hard. It was just what hospital staff needed.

“You can see the joy in their eyes,” explains Laura Valencik, Silver Cross Director of Guest and Volunteer Services, whose team organizes Kindness Kart visits. “Our employees work so hard, and this puts a smile on their faces.”

The Kart will be making daily rounds on all shifts from May 6-13, when the hospital observes Nurses Week and Hospital Week.

Since its introduction, the Kart typically makes random visits throughout the hospital. But Valencik says she’s had many calls from employees asking if the Kart would make a special visit to another department that’s been especially supportive of them.

“Departments can reserve the cart for their own departments or pay it forward to another department by sending it to them for a job well done,” she added. “For example, our Central Transport Department requested the Kart visit the Emergency Department for all their hard work. It’s a really nice way to say thank you and spread joy.”

“That was the plan all along,” Colby added. “Simple acts of kindness are never forgotten.”

What’s more, research shows that kindness is powerful medicine for the body and soul. In fact, a simple act of kindness has been shown to reduce stress levels, boost serotonin, improve mental well-being, lower blood pressure and reduce pain levels. Even better, kindness benefits the giver, the receive and the observer!

While volunteers generally roll the cart through the hospital, Valencik said Silver Cross executives and leaders are often “behind the wheel.”

“That shows a lot about who they are and who we are as a caring hospital,” she added.

It’s all about appreciation, Valencik said, adding that the first department on the receiving end of the Kindness Kart’s inaugural visit late last year was Building Services and Maintenance.

“They specially modified the Kart so it would fit through every hallway and doorway,” she explained with a smile.

“Silver Cross is filled with kind, caring people who go above and beyond for our patients, visitors and each other,” Colby said. “The Kindness Kart is a special way we can continue to pay kindness forward.”

For more information, visit www.silvercross.org

