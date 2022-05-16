May 16, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Three sunscreen tips to wear it well

By Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center [sponsored]
Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center - Three sunscreen tips to wear it well

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center - Three sunscreen tips to wear it well

When it comes to sunscreen, you know it’s best to use one with an SPF of at least 30. But what else should you consider? Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center, offers these tips:

1. Make sure it’s still good

Malinowski said to check the bottle’s expiration date. Once sunscreen has expired, it’s less effective at blocking UV rays, which can mean an increased risk of sunburn and skin cancer. Additionally, sunscreen that is exposed to prolonged extreme heat and the sun’s rays can make the ingredients less effective.

“The general rule of thumb is to buy a new bottle every summer,” Malinowski said.

2. Make sure to use enough

Exactly how much sunscreen should you apply?

“A shot glass size is enough for your whole body,” Malinowski said.

That amount is equivalent to about 1 ounce, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Apply it to all the skin that clothing will not cover. If you have thinning hair, the AADA recommends the use of a sunscreen spray or mist on your scalp.

3. Repetition is key

Make sure to put sunscreen on at least 15 minutes before going outdoors.

“Then reapply, reapply, reapply every hour or two,” Malinowski said.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association also suggests reapplying immediately after swimming or sweating. And because your skin is exposed to the sun’s harmful UV rays every time you go outside, the AADA said it’s best to wear sunscreen even on cloudy days and in the winter.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard, Shorewood, 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/

Eterna MedSpa

[SPONSORED] Eterna MedSpa offers products that rejuvenate Jessica Knowles of Eterna MedSpa discusses the importance of skincare products. Injectables and other procedures provided by Eterna MedSpa will only take patients so far. Regular skin care is necessary to keep your skin looking smooth and youthful.

Sponsored