Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Senior Health and Skin Cancer Prevention

This May, we will observe Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, more than three million Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer.

It becomes increasingly essential to protect our skin from the sun’s harmful rays as we age. The most prevailing cause of skin cancer is sun exposure, and seniors are at a higher risk than any other age group.

And while anyone can develop skin cancer, seniors are at a higher risk due to their thinner skin and decreased ability to heal from sun damage. Skin cancer can occur in any part of the body, but the most common areas are the face, neck, and hands.

The Mayo Clinic describes the three main types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma which can appear like a new mole, a change in an existing mole, or a sore, patch, or growth that doesn’t heal.

You can do several things to prevent skin cancer, even as a senior. The most important thing is to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Wear sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day, even on cloudy days.

Wear a hat and sunglasses outdoors and try to stay in the shade as much as possible. Avoid tanning beds and sunlamps, which can be just as harmful as the sun’s rays.

If you notice anything unusual, make an appointment with your dermatologist. Early detection helps to have a successful outcome.

With a bit of effort, you can help prevent skin cancer and keep your skin healthy and safe. This May, during Skin Cancer Awareness Month, take the time to learn more about this disease and how you can protect yourself.

