Three tips for protecting your skin from the sun

Here comes the sun. Is your skin summer ready? Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center, offers these tips for protecting your body’s largest organ when the temperatures soar:

1. Use sunscreen

“First and foremost, wearing sunscreen with SPF (sun protection factor) of at least 30 is a must,” said Malinowski.

Apply it generously, making sure to cover the face, ears, arms, legs and the tops of your feet.

“If you are at a beach or a pool in direct sunlight you need to reapply every couple of hours,” Malinowski said. “If you are doing sports while you are in the sun look for a sport SPF. And you should reapply this as well every couple of hours.”

2. Supplement with protective wear

Accessorizing with a wide-brimmed hat can help protect your face and scalp.

“This is a must, as well as sunglasses,” Malinowski said.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, you should choose sunglasses that block 99% to 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Additionally, the academy recommends buying larger, oversized glasses or wraparound-style glasses, as more coverage means less sun damage inflicted on the eyes.

3. Seek out shade

You can reduce your risk of sun damage and skin cancer by staying in the shade.

“If possible, get under a beach umbrella to protect yourself,” said Malinowski.

You should also avoid prolonged sunlight exposure, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when UV rays are strongest.