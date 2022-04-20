It’s not just for wrinkles: other surprising uses for Botox

Did you know Botox can be used for more than smoothing fine lines and restoring youthful skin?

The minimally invasive cosmetic procedure can also help control the symptoms of severe underarm sweating, or hyperhidrosis, when topical medicines do not work. It does so by temporarily blocking the chemical signals from the nerves that stimulate the sweat glands.

When the sweat glands don’t receive those chemical signals, severe perspiration stops.

“People can be injected in the underarm area and the hands,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

The injections, which are offered at Eterna MedSpa, are expected to temporarily stop the production of excessive sweat in the treated areas only. Sweat continues to be produced elsewhere.

Malinowski said the treatment can be expensive because of the number of units of Botox that must be used.

“As far as longevity, it can vary,” she said. “For some, it could last up to six months.”

Botox injections can also help treat a range of health conditions, including chronic migraines and bladder issues, though these are not services offered by Eterna.

Whether Botox is used for medical or cosmetic purposes, repeat injections are an expected part of therapy.

As an anti-aging treatment, Botox injections can last up to four months. Injections to help reduce excessive perspiration can last for several months. Individual results may vary.

If you are looking to smooth out wrinkles and fine lines, or kick severe underarm sweating to the curb, Eterna MedSpa can help you achieve that goal. Call today for more information about Botox treatments.