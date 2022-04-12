Marian Village – Assisted vs. Independent Living

Marian Village offers a continuum of residential care which serves hundreds of seniors every day throughout Will County. Our services range from independent living to 24-hour assistance and everything in between.

A resident’s journey at Marian Village begins with a professional assessment to determine one’s level of independence. Based on the results, we will create an individualized care plan to address all activities of daily living. This plan includes services such as personal hygiene, meal preparation, medication reminders, and more.

Assisted living means real-time assistance when reaching out for help becomes necessary. Caregivers are there to assist in anything needed, be it dressing, bathing, using the restroom, getting in and out of bed or chairs, mobility issues requiring assistance with walking, or transferring from one seat to another.

We offer 24-hour care when our resident’s independent living becomes just too difficult for seniors to manage on their own. Our compassionate staff at Marian Village provides that freedom for residents in Homer Glen.

Independent living arrangements are for adults who don’t need much assistance or medical care. The person (or couple) occupies one’s own home or apartment. They can handle their personal needs, including housekeeping, shopping, cooking, and laundry.

Marian Village offers residents the opportunity to enjoy their golden years doing what they love with others who share their interests, passions, and life experiences. We do so with dignity by allowing each resident their freedom of choice. Our residents become part of a large, extended family, and we work closely with residents to ensure they are in a secure, stable environment.

Our community provides a variety of senior living apartments for our residents designed around their individual needs. Whether they are looking for assistance with daily living or are thriving in our independent living community, Marian Village is proud to be the assisted living solution of choice in Homer Glen.

Contact us today at (708) 226-378 to find the perfect solution for your needs with our wide array of residences.

Marian Village

15624 Marian Drive

Homer Glen, Illinois 60491

708.226.3786

https://www.franciscanministries.org/



