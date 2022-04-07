Keepsakes provide a beautiful way to honor the memory of a loved one.

Funeral mementos are small tokens of the life being celebrated given to friends and family as a way to remember their loved one. Tezak’s Home to Celebrate Life offers several keepsake options. Here are 3 things to know about keepsakes.

1. Offer a small token to guests of a funeral or celebration of life.

Memorial or prayer cards are adorned on the front with a religious figure, a custom photo or a poem. The back contains a sincere phrase such as “In Loving Memory of” followed by your loved one’s name, birth and death dates and a prayer or poem.

These cards are commonly placed next to the register book for visitors and offer a way to remind family and friends of the loved one and recall special memories. Cards can be customized for Christian services, nature, or veterans, among others.

Bookmarks, flower seed packets or engraved pens are also popular funeral keepsakes for guests.

2. Keepsakes can offer a more personalized memory after the loss of a loved one.

Keepsake pendants hold a small portion of cremated remains, a lock of hair or dried ceremonial flowers. These pendants can be worn or displayed in a glass dome. Pendants do not have to hold ashes. Pendants can be filled with dirt from the ground where a loved one was laid to rest or ashes from a burned photo

Many websites also offer unique ideas for funeral keepsakes, such as a remembrance blanket, customized jewelry or a memory portrait. Create a garden stone or wind chime to gift a sentimental keepsake to help someone grieving.

3. A keepsake is not expected or required. A small, thoughtful keepsake is a good gesture. Your gift doesn’t need to break the bank, but it should also convey the amount of love and respect that you would like it to show.

This is one of those occasions where it really is true that it’s the thought that counts. The week or two after the death of a loved one are busy times. Your keepsake gift might be even more appreciated if it arrives after the funeral.

Tezak’s Home to Celebrate Life: 1211 Plainfield Rd., Joliet, IL 60435, 815-722-0524. www.tezakfuneralhome.com



