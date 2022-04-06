Botox vs Fillers: which one is right for you?

Are you considering cosmetic injections to reduce the appearance of your fine lines and wrinkles? These days there are several minimally invasive options to choose from.

Neurotoxins such as Botox and Dysport, which are injected into facial muscles, target upper face areas such as frown lines, forehead wrinkles and crow’s feet.

“They temporarily block the nerve receptors in the muscles to help prevent lines and wrinkles,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

Results typically last around three to four months.

Dermal fillers are also cosmetic treatments given through injections. Made up of hyaluronic acid, they are injected beneath the surface of the skin to smooth out facial lines and restore volume and fullness in the face.

Juvederm and Restylane are two types of dermal fillers offered at Eterna.

“As far as longevity of the product it depends on what filler is being injected,” Malinowski said.

“Juvederm Voluma can last up to 24 months. This is used in the cheek area to add a lift. Juvederm’s Ultra, Ultra Plus, Vollure and Volbella can last about 12 months.”

The Restylane family of products, such as Defyne, Refyne, and Lyft, can also last about 12 months, while Restylane Silk can last up to six months.

The duration can depend on the rate at which an individual’s body metabolizes it.

“For people with high metabolism, the filler may not last as long,” Malinowski said. “Touch-ups can be done to help with the longevity of the filler.”

Wondering which option is best to address your concerns? Schedule a free consultation with an experienced Eterna injector.