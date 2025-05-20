Joliet Catholic rounding into form as it topples Wilmington

JOLIET – With the postseason right around the corner, all teams are trying to play at the top of their potential.

If Monday’s 6-1 Joliet Catholic win over Wilmington is any indication, the Hilltoppers are almost right where they want to be.

The Hilltoppers got timely hitting, executed in some small-ball situations and got a stellar pitching effort from Rocco Szambelan in the kind of performance that if repeated in the postseason will make the Hilltoppers a very tough out from the Class 3A bracket.

“In the playoffs I think we can do some damage,” Joliet Catholic catcher Zach Pomatto said. “I strongly believe that. I do.”

It’s easy to see where Pomatto, who had three hits including two triples, finds that level of confidence, especially if they continue to get strong efforts from the pitching staff.

Monday’s effort was highlighted by a gem from Rocco Szambelan.

Szambelan struck out nine in a complete game effort and had a string of 12 consecutive batters retired in the middle of the game.

“I was really sticking with my two-seam today, I was getting it in on the lefties and out on the righties,” Szambelan said. “And then my slider came up better later in the game.”

Szambelan’s control only betrayed him once, where two walks helped contribute to Wilmington’s only run scored on the day. Szambelan’s strikeout of Shawn James left the bases loaded for the Wildcats (20-8) and started a string of 12 consecutive batters retired. That streak was ended by a two-out infield single in the top of the seventh, but Szambelan finished off the complete game effort my taking a comebacker to the bag himself.

“I think we are really coming together after a bit of a rough start,” Szambelan said.

Joliet Catholic’s offense wasn’t particularly robust, but it was timely. A four-run third was fueled by a string of four consecutive hits from Johnny Curbis, Matt Simmons, Lucas Simulick and Pomatto that chased Wilmington started Lucas Rink from the game.

Joliet Catholic (17-13) tacked on two more in its half of the fifth inning on a bizarre play where Steve Martin reached first on a dropped third strike. An errant throw to first base to try to retire him allowed the two baserunners at second and third to come around to score.

That was more than enough insurance for Szambelan as the Hilltoppers continued a strong second half surge that has had them win 11 of their last 15 games after starting the season an uncharacteristic 6-9.

“The key was execution. There were moments where we kind of got snubbed or just a tiny detail,” Pomatto said. “I think we are starting to see those now and starting to execute better.”

Joliet Catholic is the No. 2 seed in next week’s Class 3A Pontiac Regional, while top-seeded Wilmington begins its postseason on Wednesday with an opening round game against Seneca in the Class 2A Coal City Regional. Wilmington finished third in Class 2A last season.