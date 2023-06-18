Albatross alert! A year after his friend aced a par-4, Moe Gwin did it too

JOLIET – On May 15, Maurice “Moe” Gwin was golfing at Wedgewood Golf Course at the intersection of Caton Farm Road and Route 59 with a group of retired friends from the Com Ed Will County Power Station in Romeoville.
The group Gwin was with came to the par-4 16th hole, which was playing at 256 yards.
Gwin pulled out his driver and had a go at the green.
And what a go it was.
“There was a group on the green,” Gwin said. “I didn’t think I would get it there, so I went ahead and hit it. It went up over a tree and over a bunker, then after a bit we saw the group on the green waving. I was afraid I had hit someone in their group.
“They came back to us and said, ‘Moe, you aren’t going to believe it.’ They watched it hit the green and roll into the cup. That’s the first hole-in-one I have ever had, and we’ve been golfing every Monday for the last 13 years.”
In an odd twist of fate, one of Gwin’s friends, Mike Bandy, shot a hole-in-one on a par-4 last year – on his birthday for good measure – at Woodruff on Gougar Road.
Shooting 3-under on a hole is known as an albatross, or sometimes a double birdie, and is an exceedingly rare occurrence. For reference, Tiger Woods has never recorded an albatross in his professional career.
“What are the odds that two guys who are friends would each get a hole-in-one on a par-4 about a year apart?” Gwin said. “The thing about Mike is that he’s good at just about everything. He’s a scratch golfer, and as good of a golfer as he is, he’s an even better pool player.
“I wasn’t as shocked when I heard that Mike got a hole-in-one on a par-4 as I was when I found out mine went in. I had used my 3-wood the last time I played that hole, and I was pin high, so I thought I would be able to get my driver close. I never thought I would get it to go in the hole.”
Gwin said that the 16th hole at Wedgewood used to be a par-5, but has since changed to a short par-4. That change cost him a fair bit of money, as it is customary for whomever shoots a hole-in-one to buy drinks in the clubhouse after the round.
“My wallet was a lot lighter,” Gwin laughed. “It’s money well-spent, though. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and for me and Mike to have both done it is amazing. I just put my card on the table and said it was open for whoever wanted a drink.”
Gwin also noted that he saw Bandy about to tee off on the same course earlier in the day when he made the turn after the ninth hole. Later, on the back nine, Gwin had a par-4 ace of his own.