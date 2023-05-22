Victim in 2019 Joliet shooting questioned by defense attorney at Rutledge trial

A defense attorney in an ongoing Joliet murder trial scrutinized the criminal history, drug use and memory of a woman who was wounded in a 2019 shooting that also resulted in her brother’s death.

Tiffany Williams testified May 19 that she was shot by Matthew Rutledge, 41, of Joliet, who also shot Williams’ brother, Quentin Woods, 38, in an incident that occurred on Dec. 20, 2019, near Rutledge’s residence in Joliet.

Rutledge has been on trial since May 16 on charges alleging he murdered Woods and attempted to murder Williams.

Williams said she and Woods were at Rutledge’s home on Dec. 20, 2019, to search for money that went missing. She said Rutledge had drove her to the bank to withdraw $4,000 in cash early that morning, a small amount of which was spent on gas, McDonald’s food and PCP for herself to smoke.

During cross examination on Monday, Rutledge’s attorney, Chuck Bretz, brought up two violent incidents involving Williams from 2013 and 2017 and questioned her on whether she used PCP in those incidents.

Bretz also asked Williams about differences in her court testimony about the events leading up to the shooting and what she recalls telling police about three and a half years ago.

At one point, Bretz asked Williams if she doesn’t remember all the details of what occurred on that day.

“Some parts, yes,” she said.

Williams said she did not recall the statements that Bretz said she told police after the 2019 shooting. She testified on Monday that there were no arguments that occurred when she showed up with her brother at Rutledge’s residence.

However, Williams said she did not recall telling detectives that there was an argument because she thought Rutledge had her missing money.

Williams denied her brother was on PCP before the shooting because he had been at work that day. In Bretz’s cross examination, he raised doubts as to whether her “faulty memory” should be believed over a toxicology report that said Woods had PCP and Ecstasy in his system following his death.

After Bretz’s cross examination, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Fleszewski asked Williams, “You remember getting shot and your brother getting killed?”

“Yes,” Williams said.

Williams denied she was aggressive while using PCP, which she used almost daily. She previously testified that the drug made her feel “mellow” and “zoned out.”

Williams said she was not using PCP in a 2013 incident where she pleaded guilty to biting a Joliet police officer’s hand. She also denied using the drug in a 2017 incident where a woman claimed in a protective order that Williams threatened to hit her 83-year-old mother with a shovel.

Fleszewski objected when Bretz asked Williams about whether she and Woods used the same drug dealer. He said he was objecting because it was irrelevant and she already testified about her drug purchase on Dec. 20, 2019.

“I don’t know why the state is protecting drug dealers all of a sudden,” Bretz said in response.