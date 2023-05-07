Will County hosts mobile food markets

The Will County Health Department will host a series of mobile food banks starting Monday.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank Mobile Market will be in the parking lot of the health department’s main office at 501 Ella Ave. in Joliet between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The mobile market will return to the same spot at the same times on May 24, June 1 and June 30.

“Anyone needing food assistance is welcome to receive free groceries,” the health department said in a news release. “No ID, documentation or pre-approval is needed. Distribution in on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last.”

People can stay in their vehicles while getting groceries at the drive-through mobile market.

“Fighting food insecurity is important because it can directly affect both physical and mental health,” Will County Health Department Executive Director Elizabeth Bilotta said in the release.

The health department cited Feeding America, a network of food banks, saying there were more than 38,000 “food insecure” people in Will County in 2021.

Will County residents can find local food resources at the Will County Food Access Maps located at www.willcountyillinois.com/findfood.