Joliet woman accused of striking woman in face, arm, police say

A 62-year-old woman was arrested after she was accused of attacking a 67-year-old woman in Joliet, police said.

On Thursday, Valencia Walker, 62, of Joliet, surrendered herself to the Joliet Police Department on a warrant for her arrest on a charge of aggravated battery.

The charge was the result of a police investigation of a battery reported April 15.

Officers responded that day to the emergency room of Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for a report of a battery victim, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers learned Walker arrived at an apartment in the 1000 block of Lois Place and banged on the door, English said.

“Walker was able to gain entry into the apartment, at which time she struck a 67-year-old female victim in the face and arm multiple times and then fled the area,” English said.

He said it is believed a former boyfriend of Walker was inside of the apartment at the time of the incident.

The 67-year-old woman was taken to the Joliet hospital by a family member for treatment of injuries she suffered in the attack, English said.

Walker was released from police custody after posting a $1,000 cash bond, English said.

English did not yet have a police booking photograph of Walker.