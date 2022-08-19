Joliet man arrested for battering his girlfriend after a night of drinking

Early Tuesday morning, a Joliet man was booked into the Will County Jail on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, Joliet police said.
At 8:12 a.m., officers came out to the 4300 block of Timber Ridge Court in Joliet for a disturbance and found James Caruth, 51, had battered his girlfriend, Joliet police said.
After investigating, police determined that Caruth had spent the night drinking and then woke up and became angry with his girlfriend, Joliet police said.
Caruth then proceeded to hit her head with a closed fist multiple times and then choke her to unconsciousness, Joliet police said.
Another person in the home tried to stop the attack, and someone called 911, police said.
Caruth was taken into police custody without incident, Joliet police said.
The Joliet Fire Department came to the home, but the victim refused medical treatment, Joliet police said.