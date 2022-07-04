Letter: New Joliet postmaster

It is a great honor to serve Joliet as your new postmaster. In my years with the U.S. Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our post offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.

Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership and Delivering For America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, we are maintaining universal six-day mail delivery and expanded seven-day package delivery, stabilizing our workforce and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers.

Just as the Postal Service continues to provide a vital service to our nation, the staff of the Joliet Post Office will proudly continue that same public service in this community.

On behalf of the 650,000 women and men of the U.S. Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.

Dwayne Russell

Joliet Postmaster