Letter: Coverage for medical compression supplies

As Congress considers making improvements to the Medicare program there is another lesser-known gap in coverage that must be addressed – a lack of coverage for medical compression supplies.

Millions of Americans with lymphedema cannot manage this chronic condition without these doctor-prescribed supplies, and yet, Medicare and many private insurance plans fail to cover them. Without the ability to access adequate treatment, patients experience a progressive worsening of their condition.

According to a recent study, Medicare could save over $100 million a year through prevented lymphedema-related complications and hospitalizations. A bill currently in Congress called the Lymphedema Treatment Act would ensure that patients have access to the medical care they need and deserve, and put an end to this penny-wise, pound-foolish policy.

Katrina Manalac

Forest Park