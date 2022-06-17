Letter: Preamble to the Constitution

“We the people of the United States...” Not we the corporations.

“...in order to form a more perfect union...” To form a community, a people in solidarity with one another.

“...establish justice...” What is fair for everyone.

“...insure domestic tranquility...” So there is no need for massive protests and demonstrations.

“...provide for the common defense...” It requires hundreds of U.S. military bases around the world?

“...promote the general welfare...” Not promote rugged individualism.

“...and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity...” If we don’t take care of the planet, there is sickness for ourselves and we will have no posterity.

Barbara Muehler

Joliet