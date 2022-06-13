Letter: Nonviolent Cities Project Joliet needed now

The horrific, slaughter mass shootings of Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, must be met with a massive movement of nonviolence and peace building.

Nonviolent Cities actively promote peace building, identify the root causes of violence in our community, teach restorative justice, address gun violence, domestic abuse, racism and poverty.

Monthly meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the last Wednesday of every month at the Joliet Township offices, 175 W. Jefferson St. All are invited to join this endeavor.

On Earth Day, April 22, NV Cities Joliet planted a Peace Pole at the Joliet Township Offices. It greets all who enter downtown Joliet on the Jefferson Street bridge. More Peace Poles are planned for the community.

Beginning on Sept. 21, 2021, concerned citizens gathered at the Rialto Fountain and walked to the Joliet City Hall to urge our elected council members to proclaim Joliet a Nonviolent City. It was International Peace Day.

Since then, we have been organizing with partners and community leaders to support our Mission/Vision Statement so that on Sept. 21, 2022, Joliet will join the Nonviolent Cities Project launched by the Pace e Bene Nonviolence Service.

Patrick Riley

Joliet