What taught me to pay attention to the world I walk on

“Hey Toad.”

So began my email.

“I was telling a reader the other day about this creative crazy guy from college days who taught me an important lesson about paying attention to the world we live in – and walk on. That crazy person being you.”

I was writing to a friend who moved to Australia many years ago – and stayed. The nickname might have something to do with the croaking noise he made when entering a room. I use it as an honorary title attached to his proper name, Jon Lawrence.

Jon was a cartoonist for the NIU campus paper I worked on and he was a photographer (and more) for the yearbook, with offices down the hall. When he was around his personality filled the room.

I thought of him this week – and his photos. Photos of manhole covers.

He took closeup photos of manhole covers. The image was simply the circle. He mounted them on vertical panels that were hinged together like a small room divider. I thought it was fascinating and eye-opening.

He cleverly showed the value of paying closer attention to the world around us, including what’s underfoot. So I asked him to tell me more about those photos. His response is a message for us all.

Lonny Cain

“The world around us holds so many wonders,” he said. “I try to take notice of things from a variety of perspectives. For most adults the world is viewed from a horizontal plane about 1.6 meters above the ground.

“Did you ever look up in the sky as a child and study clouds? So many patterns. For some the imagination races. Oh, I fear so many of us have lost that childhood sense of wonder.

“Closer to earth the intricate lattice of a single leaf magnified in a projector or enlarger is an amazing pattern of cells and veins. A single leaf of lettuce is like a dystopian universe of huge globules of water-filled cells. Inject a bit of colored ink or dye into one of the primary veins. It explodes into a web of interconnected spaces.

“Natural patterns in rocks and streams have always fascinated me. Stop, look to your feet … earth, rocks, concrete with irregular cracks in it.

“But the manhole covers, man-made art of the foundry man. Few people ever consider the creativity that went into the design of these most domestic features beneath our feet.

“The circle, a delight to the ancients, a perfect shape. No beginning or end. An exquisite statement of the mathematician or scholar, a source of wonder for so many philosophers.

“So I started recording the different circular plumbing access ports. In DeKalb alone there were some 30 or more different patterns.I found about eight different patterns around [NIU’s] Altgeld Hall. Stretching further afield more and more patterns until I got to the more modern locations where modernity and mass production of single designs overtook the craftsmanship of the foundryman and ironmongers.

“So I still have the 36 manhole photographs. Someday someone will discover them or I will just give them away.

“Such be the musings of an old toad.”

Musings … indeed.

• Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His PaperWork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com. Or mail The Times, 110 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, IL 61350.