Will County Health Department opens infectious disease clinic

The Will County Health Department facility in Joliet. The Will County Community Health Center is located at 1106 Neal Ave. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The Will County Community Health Center has added an infectious disease clinic to its list of medical services available to the public.

The infectious disease clinic has partnered with the Care Clinic and specializes in the treatment of sexually transmitted infections and HIV care while also offering general infectious disease consultations, according to a news release from the Will County Health Department.

The ID/Care Clinic continues to offer all the services previously offered by the Care Clinic, which includes testing and treatment of STIs, HIV testing and preexposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis for HIV, according to the release.

In addition, the ID/Care Clinic is now offering HIV treatment and general infectious disease consultations that were not previously provided in the clinic.

The clinic can see patients dealing with any type of infections, including but not limited to urinary tract infections, pneumonia, sinusitis, wound infection, diabetic foot ulcers, cellulitis, wound and post-operative infections, fungal and mycobacterial infections, prosthetic joint infections, strep throat and viral infections such as cytomegalorvirus, influenza, COVID-19 and mpox, according to the release.

The ID/Care Clinic works with different grant programs to see all patients regardless of their insurance coverage, according to the health department.

“All infectious disease consultations are welcome at the ID/Care Clinic,” Dr. Dan Garganera, who directs the ID/Care Clinic, said in the release.

Garganera is a certified internal medicine and adult infectious diseases specialist since 2002. He previously worked in private practice while also serving as the medical director in the Infection Control Department at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, according to the release.

Since 2016, he has served as the medical adviser for the Will County Health Department and also as the medical director at Will County’s Sunny Hill Tuberculosis Clinic.

“Having an infectious disease specialist is a great addition to our medical staff,” Stacy Baumgartner, CEO of the Will County Community Health Center, said in the release. “An infectious disease specialist can diagnose and treat infections that may be outside the experience of a primary care physician. Additionally, a board-certified internal medicine and infectious disease specialist has long-term experience managing HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.”

The ID/Care Clinic team also consists of Kendra Coleman, program coordinator for HIV/STI/PrEP/PEP; Erin Dryer, AFC case manager and supervisor/program coordinator for infectious diseases; and several certified medical assistants and STI/HIV educators.

The infectious disease clinic at the Will County Community Health Center is located at 1106 Neal Ave., Joliet.

Patient hours are from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. Appointments can be made by calling 815-727-8670.