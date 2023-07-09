Plainfield names new parks event supervisor

The Plainfield Park District has announced the hiring of Kendall Casagrande as the new recreation supervisor of special events.

Casagrande comes to Plainfield after serving in a variety of roles at the Channahon Park District the past eight years. She served as a substitute for special events and preschool while also working as a birthday party attendant, in pool concessions and as wait/beverage staff at Heritage Bluffs Golf Course.

Casagrande, a Plainfield resident, also has parks and recreation experience working as a recreation supervisor overseeing early childhood and adult programs at the Lan-Oak Park District in Lansing. Her intern experience includes stints with the Joliet Park District and Joliet Slammers minor league baseball team.

She is a graduate of Illinois State University with a bachelor’s degree in recreation and park administration, with a focus on recreation management. She enjoys reading, hiking and spending time with her pets.