July 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Plainfield names new parks event supervisor

By Shaw Local News Network

Kendall Casagrande is the new supervisor of special events for the Plainfield Park District. (Provided by Plainfield Park District)

The Plainfield Park District has announced the hiring of Kendall Casagrande as the new recreation supervisor of special events.

Casagrande comes to Plainfield after serving in a variety of roles at the Channahon Park District the past eight years. She served as a substitute for special events and preschool while also working as a birthday party attendant, in pool concessions and as wait/beverage staff at Heritage Bluffs Golf Course.

Casagrande, a Plainfield resident, also has parks and recreation experience working as a recreation supervisor overseeing early childhood and adult programs at the Lan-Oak Park District in Lansing. Her intern experience includes stints with the Joliet Park District and Joliet Slammers minor league baseball team.

She is a graduate of Illinois State University with a bachelor’s degree in recreation and park administration, with a focus on recreation management. She enjoys reading, hiking and spending time with her pets.