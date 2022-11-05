Your guide to Tuesday’s election for Will County offices

Will County contested races for Tuesday’s election
General Election
Illinois Constitutional Amendment
The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment also would prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. At the general election to be held Tuesday, you will be called upon to decide whether the proposed amendment should become part of the Illinois Constitution.
Yes-No
Federal offices
U.S. Senate, Illinois
Kathy Salvi, Republican
Tammy Duckworth, Democrat
Bill Redpath, Libertarian
State Constitutional offices
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, Republicans
JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton, Democrats
Scott Schluter and John Phillips, Libertarians
Attorney General
Thomas G. DeVore, Republican
Kwame Raoul, Democrat
Daniel K. Robin, Libertarian
Secretary of State
Dan Brady, Republican
Alexi Giannoulias, Democrat
Jon Stewart, Libertarian
Comptroller
Shannon L. Teresi, Republican
Susana A. Mendoza, Democrat
Deirdre McCloskey, Libertarian
Treasurer
Tom Demmer, Republican
Michael W. Frerichs, Democrat
Preston Nelson, Libertarian
Will County
County Clerk:
Vote For: 1 / Vote Por: 1
Gretchen Fritz, Republican
Lauren Stayley Ferry, Democrat
Vote For: 1 / Vote Por: 1
Sheriff:
Jim Reilly, Republican
Mike Kelley, Democrat
Will County Treasurer
Raj “Pi” Pillai, Republican
TIm Brophy, Democrat
Regional Superintendent of Schools
Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff, Republican
Shawn Walsh, Democrat