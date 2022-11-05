Your guide to Tuesday’s election for Will County offices

Will County contested races for Tuesday’s election

General Election

Illinois Constitutional Amendment

The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment also would prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. At the general election to be held Tuesday, you will be called upon to decide whether the proposed amendment should become part of the Illinois Constitution.

Yes-No

Federal offices

U.S. Senate, Illinois

Kathy Salvi, Republican

Tammy Duckworth, Democrat

Bill Redpath, Libertarian

State Constitutional offices

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, Republicans

JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton, Democrats

Scott Schluter and John Phillips, Libertarians

Attorney General

Thomas G. DeVore, Republican

Kwame Raoul, Democrat

Daniel K. Robin, Libertarian

Secretary of State

Dan Brady, Republican

Alexi Giannoulias, Democrat

Jon Stewart, Libertarian

Comptroller

Shannon L. Teresi, Republican

Susana A. Mendoza, Democrat

Deirdre McCloskey, Libertarian

Treasurer

Tom Demmer, Republican

Michael W. Frerichs, Democrat

Preston Nelson, Libertarian

Will County

County Clerk:

Vote For: 1 / Vote Por: 1

Gretchen Fritz, Republican

Lauren Stayley Ferry, Democrat

Vote For: 1 / Vote Por: 1

Sheriff:

Jim Reilly, Republican

Mike Kelley, Democrat

Will County Treasurer

Raj “Pi” Pillai, Republican

TIm Brophy, Democrat

Regional Superintendent of Schools

Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff, Republican

Shawn Walsh, Democrat