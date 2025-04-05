Romeoville Route 53 project includes native plants restoration

The Village of Romeoville is working with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Army Corps of Engineers on a native restoration project along Illinois Route 53. (Photo provided by the Village of Romeoville)

As part of a restoration project required by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Army Corps of Engineers, Heidelberg Materials is in the process of enhancing its existing berm along Illinois Route 53 in Romeoville.

This project requires the removal of low-quality brush and invasive trees, according to a release from the village.

The berm, planted with native trees and reseeded with native vegetation, will further expand the habitat for the federally endangered Hine’s emerald dragonfly as well as protect and enhance local biodiversity and contribute to the overall IL Route 53 Corridor beautification, according to the village.

The berm work will be in addition to the 535 acres of protected native land Heidelberg Materials has set aside for the Hine’s emerald dragonfly and the state‐listed Blanding’s and spotted turtles.

Hine’s emerald dragonfly (Photo provided by Mary Kay Rubey and Illinois Department of Natural Resources)

Additionally, the old Taylor Road schoolhouse will be removed due to its extreme deterioration and to allow for further native plant restoration, according to the village.

The building’s demolition will allow for “an uninterrupted run” of native plants and animals to inhabit the eastern edge of IL Route 53. “The schoolhouse, which is on private property and does not meet any state or federal historical designations, is in significant disrepair,” according to the release from the village.

“Due to many renovations done to the building over the years, from conversion to a two-story home to remodeling for office space, it no longer holds any historical value,” Nancy Hackett, president of the Romeoville Area Historical Society, said in the release.

Part of the building will live on, however, as Heidelberg Materials has given the Historical Society the “1 North Independence Blvd.” address sign that hangs above the front door.