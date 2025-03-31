Joliet police stepping up distracted driving enforcement

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Distracted driving claimed 58 lives in Illinois in 2023, according to the Joliet Police Department. (Scott Anderson)

The Joliet Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state in recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Distracted driving claimed 58 lives in Illinois in 2023, according to the Joliet Police Department.

“We need everyone’s support in making our roads safer, which includes staying focused behind the wheel,” Joliet Public Affairs Sgt. Dwayne English said in a news release from the department. “It has become all too common to see people driving down the road while looking at their phones. People know texting and driving is both dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, putting themselves and others at risk.”

During April, there will be increased law enforcement efforts as officers will stop and ticket anyone who violates distracted driving and “other Illinois motor vehicle laws,” English said.

In Illinois, using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode is not only dangerous but also illegal. Put the phone away or pay.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.