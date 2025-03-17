Longtime Plainfield fire board trustee dies

William “Bill” Barnes served on the Plainfield Fire Protection District Board of Trustees for 34 years. He died on March 14, 2025. (Photo provided by Plainfield Fire Protection Distr)

The Plainfield Fire Protection District board announced the passing of one of its trustees.

William “Bill” Barnes died in his Plainfield home on Friday, according to his obituary posted by Freidrich-Jones, Overman-Jones funeral homes. He was 93,

“Bill’s unwavering dedication to the fire district and the community was exemplified by his remarkable 60 years of service,” Plainfield Fire Protection District Chief Vito Bonomo III stated in a news release announcing Barnes death.

Barnes, who was born in Joliet, began his service with the Plainfield Fire Protection District as a volunteer firefighter in 1955, according to the release. He held numerous positions within the volunteer fire department, concluding his volunteer service in 1981, according to the release

He returned to the district in 1991 to serve on the Board of Trustees.

Throughout his 34 years on the board, Barnes served both as a board member and as board president.

“He had been looking forward to completing his final year of service with the fire district at the end of his term this April. We ask the community to keep Bill and his family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” Bonomo stated in the release.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 25 at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of U.S. Route 30 and Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26 in the funeral home.

For more information, go to www.friedrichjones.com.