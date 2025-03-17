Joliet closing part of Russell Street on Tuesday

Joliet Department of Public Works will be closing Russell Street from Clement Street to Highland Avenue on Tuesday.

The road closure is necessary for the excavation of the existing roadway and reconstruction of the roadway with new curb and gutter and asphalt pavement, according to a news release from the city.

The closure is expected to last from Tuesday, through May 1. Local residents will be allowed access to their homes within the construction area, according to the city.

For questions regarding ingress/egress or other construction-related concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at (815) 724-4210