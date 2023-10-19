Vintage Romeoville fire truck featured in collectible village ornament

The 2023 Romeoville Village Ornament has been revealed: a replica of the fire department’s first fire engine, a 1960 Seagrave. (Photo provided by The Village of Romeoville)

The Romeoville villlage ornament for this holiday season is a replica of the fire department’s first fire engine, a 1960 Seagrave.

Details abound on this 3-D piece, showcasing hoses in the back, pump piping and a ladder on the sides, and a silver bell on the front. Engine 1 served Romeoville from 1960-1986.

The ornament comes in a red box with black lining and the Romeoville logo is stamped on the lid in silver. For the second year in a row, the ornaments were made in America by the same company who has handled the official White House ornaments since they began in 1981.

Ornaments will be available to buy at the Halloween Fest on Friday and at the Holiday Lights Festival on Dec. 1 and 2. They are $15 each and can be bought only in person. There is no internet option and ornaments will not be shipped. Once ornaments are sold out, they will not be re-ordered.

This fire truck is the second ornament in the ongoing series. If you missed the first ornament, a replica of Village Hall, a limited number are still available at the front desk of village hall for $15 each.