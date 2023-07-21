First Secure Community Bank of Joliet to hold free shred event

First Secure Community Bank of Joliet will be holding a free and secure shred event Saturday at its Joliet Banking Center, located at 2398 Essington Road, on the corner of Essington and Caton Farm roads.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to all.

“We are excited to offer the community the opportunity a secure way to eliminate unwanted paperwork and documents,” First Secure Community Bank CEO Jay Bergman said. “This free event will offer the entire community the opportunity to protect their personal information as they declutter their homes.”

Those wishing to participate can shred up to five boxes or bags of paper. All documents will be shred in a mobile truck by Shred-it, a company with more than 30 years in document disposal and security.

In addition to Joliet, First Secure Community Bank also serves the communities of Sugar Grove, Aurora, Morris, Naperville and the surrounding area.

For information, call the Joliet Banking Center at 815-230-8000.