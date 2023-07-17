Local vendors compete in New Lenox’s Food Fight: Taco Fest

Visitors came out in droves for the inaugural Food Fight event in New Lenox to feast on tacos, vote for their favorites and listen to live music.

Food Fight: Taco Fest took place Saturday at the New Lenox Village Commons. A variety of tacos were sold from food trucks and restaurants by vendors hailing from towns such as New Lenox, Joliet, Plainfield and Crest Hill.

Beth Alderson, special events coordinator for New Lenox, said the event focused on Mexican cuisine and culture. The goal is to make it an annual event that features different food. “The thought was each year we can do something a little different. Pizza or hot dogs or whatever it might be and really keep people interested and bring out new vendors each time.”

Alderson said she expected at least 2,500 people to attend Saturday.

Attendees had the option of taking a ballot and voting for their favorite featured taco from Tacos Maui, Tacos Before Vatos, Spin Taco, Smokin’ Z BBQ, Ranch Frostie, Pico De Gallo, La Flor De Morelos, Fast Eddie’s Tacos and More, Drew’s Dogs and Bourbons Smokehouse.

People line up dozens deep at the Fast Eddie’s food truck at Taco Fest on Saturday, July 15, 2023 in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The tacos were made with ingredients such as skirt steak with orange sauce, marinated pork with pineapple and spices, and pulled chicken with apples, oranges, garlic and onions.

The restaurant with the most votes would be crowned this year’s Food Fight Champion.

The event featured a tribute performance in honor of legendary Tejano musician Selena, a Chihuahua beauty pageant and a hot pepper eating contest.

Plenty of activities were provided for children, such as bounce houses, crafts and face painting.