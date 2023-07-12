Driver, passenger injured in Will County crash on I-55 ramp to I-80

A pickup truck driver and passenger have been hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 55 and I-80 in Will County.

About 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers responded to a rollover crash on the southbound ramp of I-55 to the westbound lanes of I-80, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The area is south of Shorewood and west of Joliet.

A GMC pickup truck overturned on the left shoulder of the roadway, causing partial lane blockage, police said.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries.

No further information was provided by police.