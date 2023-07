Gigi’s Sweets has changed the grand opening date for Gigi’s Sweet Junk ‘n the Truck to Sunday, when it will be in Nowell Park, 199 Mills Road in Joliet from 3 to 8 p.m. Owner Sherry Kimble said she made the change because of the rainy forecast for Saturday.

Gigi’s Sweets will be serving ice cream, cookies, popcorn and beverages.