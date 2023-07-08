Forest Preserve District of Will County has new events for July

Sticking close to home and scheduling a staycation for July? Here are some fun Forest Preserve District of Will County programs to try:

Discovery Isle – Crayfish: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Stop by any time from 1 to 3 p.m. to scoop aquatic critters with nets to see what lives in and around the Des Plaines River. All animals will be released back into the river. Dress in clothes and shoes that can get wet and dirty. This event is free to all ages.

BYOB Bingo: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Prairie Bluff Preserve in Crest Hill. Socialize and compete for prizes while playing bingo outdoors in the preserve. Bring beer or wine and some dinner or snacks. This free event is for adults ages 21 and older.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 12 at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield. See herons, egrets, cormorants and eagles during these weekly viewing sessions while preserve access is restricted for nesting season. Volunteers and staff will be on hand to answer questions. This event is free and for all ages.

Unplug Illinois – Find It at the Farmstead: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15, at Riverview Farmstead Preserve in Naperville. Dive into the details and history of the settlement house, limestone house and barn with a Find It! Scavenger Hunt Challenge. A naturalist will be on-site to answer questions.

To view program listings, visit the Event Calendar on the district’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org.