Police: 1 person injured in I-55 crash in Grundy County

An occupant of a vehicle that rolled over on Interstate 55 in Grundy County was taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

About 1:10 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on the northbound lanes of I-55 in the Grundy County portion of Braceville, Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford said.

Braceville is a small village about 30 miles south of Joliet and it shares boundaries with Will County.

Bufford said for “unknown reasons,” the vehicle went off the roadway into the center median and rolled over.

One occupant was taken to a hospital with injuries, Bufford said.

No further information was provided by police.