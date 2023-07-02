Will County, Troy Township to host ‘greening’ seminar

Will County and Troy Township are hosting a seminar about recycling and sustainability in July.

The seminar’s goal is to help residents make “environmentally beneficial choices,” according to a news release from Troy Township announcing the event.

The “Greening Your Life: Composting Outside, Inside and More” seminar will be held 6 to 7 p.m. July 20 at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 Seil Road in Shorewood.

The seminar will offer tips on “better buying, using, and recycling or composting with an emphasis on how to start composting food scraps,” Troy Township said.

Register by July 18 by contacting Cindy at Cstasell@troytownship.com or 815-744-1968.

For more information about Troy Township visit troytownship.com or call Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz’s office at 815-744-1968.

For more information about recycling visit willcountygreen.com.