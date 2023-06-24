Will County’s Lake Chaminwood Preserve reopened on Thursday

Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Chaminwood Preserve near Channahon now has a pedestrian welcome plaza and new pathways linking to the existing trail and a larger parking lot, from 21 spots to 74, according to a news release from the Will County forest preserve.

The 120-acre preserve, which was closed for two months for construction work, reopened on Thursday.

In addition, a gravel parking lot was added for kayak and canoe trailer parking and the preserve entrance is now 300 feet farther west along Shepley Road.

“Funding for the Lake Chaminwood project is coming from a $750,000 donation (paid in two installments) from the Dollinger family, an $80,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Boat Grant program for the accessible kayak launch and the Forest Preserve’s Capital Improvement Program.” — Forest Preserve of Will County

Also, a new accessible kayak launch and floating dock for the 35-acre lake should be completed in approximately 30 days, according to the release.

Phase two of Lake Chaminwood improvement work will connect the 0.7-mile Lake Chaminwood Trail to the 61.5-mile I&M Canal Trail, the forest preserve said. That work will go out for bid in July.

The trail extension will feature a 90-foot bridge over the I&M Canal, which will link to the 61.5-mile I&M Canal State Trail.

Eventually the DuPage River Trail will be extended to its southern terminus at Lake Chaminwood. “When that happens, the Lake Chaminwood Trail will serve as the crucial link between the much longer DuPage River and I&M Canal trails,” the forest preserve said.

The preserve will remain open during phase two but expect trail closures at Lake Chaminwood and I&M Canal.

