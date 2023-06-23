Vietnam Moving Wall on display in Manhattan from June 30-July 5

The Vietnam Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, will be on display in Manhattan from June 30 until noon July 5 in the Wabash parking lot in front of the Township Building at 230 S. Wabash St.

An escort processional will take place at 8 a.m. on June 30 as the wall leaves from 1009 W. Laraway Road in New Lenox. A map detailing the escort route is posted on the village of Manhattan’s website. Residents are encouraged to look for the processional during the morning hours as it travels through Manhattan and to the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery and back. At 6 p.m., the village will host a formal opening ceremony.

The village will also hold a Healing Field of Honor event in Central Park at 110 S. Park Road in Manhattan. Flags can be purchased at villageofmanhattan.org and dedicated to a veteran for all to visit.